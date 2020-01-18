ValuEngine Upgrades JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) to “Hold”

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMU Ltd- stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. JMU Ltd- has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.