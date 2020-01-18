ValuEngine Upgrades Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 10,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,464. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

