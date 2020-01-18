ValuEngine Upgrades Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 10,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,464. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
