Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

