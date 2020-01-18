Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $155.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.66.

