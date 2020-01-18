VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.41

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and traded as high as $25.54. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 38,672 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.