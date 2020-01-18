Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VRSN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 502,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign has a one year low of $161.51 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Verisign’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 24.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Verisign by 41.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 25.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 8.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

