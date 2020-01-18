Veritaseum Trading 50.9% Lower This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $82,278.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00050365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

