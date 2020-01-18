Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,615,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

