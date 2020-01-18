Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $126,651.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00675971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,000 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

