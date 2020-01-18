ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.09, approximately 26,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 58,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.