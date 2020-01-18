Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

VIAV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,915. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,983. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

