VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $275,678.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $275,678.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

