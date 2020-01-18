Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.55. Vical shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 66,757 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.32.

About Vical (NASDAQ:VICL)

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

