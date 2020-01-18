View Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a total market cap of $181,251.00 and $215.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, View has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

