Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

