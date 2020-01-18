Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 833,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.05 and a one year high of $191.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

