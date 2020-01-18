Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $$21.53 during midday trading on Friday. 139,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,417. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

