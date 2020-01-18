Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,744,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 159,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 264,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

