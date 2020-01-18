Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 36,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

