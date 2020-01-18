Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $18,733,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.