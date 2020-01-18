Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 189.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after buying an additional 3,275,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after buying an additional 373,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $308.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

