Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 107,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.15. 1,002,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

