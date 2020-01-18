Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.96

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.96 ($2.80) and last traded at A$3.87 ($2.74), with a volume of 108315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.85 ($2.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.01. The company has a market cap of $755.25 million and a PE ratio of -113.82.

Get Village Roadshow alerts:

In other Village Roadshow news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 10,183 shares of Village Roadshow stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Roadshow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Roadshow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.