Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

