Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Up 6.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $14.84, 14,288,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 5,663,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00. Also, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virgin Galactic stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

