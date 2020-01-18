Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $232.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.