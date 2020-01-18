Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $232.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.92.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
