Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.38 ($2.03). 49,367,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

