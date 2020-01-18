Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 135 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 161.40.

Shares of Volvo stock traded up SEK 2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting SEK 159.45. 4,075,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of SEK 153.33 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 144.35.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

