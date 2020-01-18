Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Receives €41.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.83 ($47.48).

Several research firms recently commented on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Vossloh stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, hitting €41.35 ($48.08). The stock had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 1 year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.53. The stock has a market cap of $726.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

