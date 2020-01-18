VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,407.00 and $182.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00631412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00119985 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 74,730,500 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.