Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90, 985,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 563,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 82.90% and a negative net margin of 335.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

