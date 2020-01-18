WABnetwork Achieves Market Cap of $98,989.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and IDAX. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $98,989.00 and $13,843.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.