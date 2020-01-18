Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,031,459 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $38,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.