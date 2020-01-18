Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Invests $785,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.