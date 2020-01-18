Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.18.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $144.33. 10,256,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.