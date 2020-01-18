Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $911.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

