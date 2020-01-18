Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $123.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.42.

WM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $119.65. 1,988,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

