WaykiChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $816,011.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.68. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $816,011.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.