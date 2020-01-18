We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

