We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $108.63 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

