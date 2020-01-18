We Are One Seven LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $293.27 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $242.35 and a 1 year high of $293.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

