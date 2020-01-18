We Are One Seven LLC Invests $587,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6,787.2% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

SHM opened at $49.30 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

