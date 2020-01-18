We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.72 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

