We Are One Seven LLC Sells 137 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

