We Are One Seven LLC Sells 368 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.