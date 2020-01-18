Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

VB stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

