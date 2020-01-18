Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

