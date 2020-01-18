Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $95.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.