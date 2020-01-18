Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 522,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

TXN stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

