Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

